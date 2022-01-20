The administrations of private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah announced the return of attendance education next Monday for students who chose this type of education, after three weeks of “remote” education due to preventive measures and precautionary measures, while distance education will continue for students who chose it since the beginning of the school year. .

The private schools sent the students’ families text messages stating the necessity of preparing to return to the classroom and attendance education starting next Monday, provided that students over the age of 12 years take a PCR smear for no more than 96 hours, and deliver the negative result at the school gate so that they are allowed to enter, in addition. To hand it over to the supervisor when boarding the school bus in the morning.

She explained that no student who does not have a negative PCR swab will not be allowed to enter the school or board the bus. Also, any student who feels a high temperature, suffers from flu symptoms or is in contact with someone infected with the Corona virus, must inform his school of his health condition, in preparation for sending a medical report to the department supervisor to approve his continuation of the “distance” education system.

She added that the students’ families should educate them about the risks of exposure to infection, by warning them of dangerous behaviors, noting that they should not exchange school tools and stationery with their classmates, maintain physical distance, and bring a sterilizer to sterilize hands continuously (twice every class), and bring masks. additional.

School administrations confirmed the application of precautionary and preventive measures in school facilities.

She also called on students’ families to adhere to health instructions to preserve public health, adding that “distance education is available to any student who is unable to attend classes.”

She stated that the decision to return to attendance education came after monitoring developments and taking appropriate measures and preventive and precautionary measures, in order to preserve the safety of students.

In addition, the Sharjah Special Education Authority called on school principals, in a recent circular, to address the students’ families and school staff to commit to staying at home if symptoms of the disease appear.

The authority specified the cases in which the student should not go to school, including obtaining a positive “PCR” test result, and having contact with a person who was confirmed to be infected with the “Corona” virus, and if he showed any of his symptoms, including fever (the temperature should be 37 or above). dry cough, body aches, sore throat, diarrhea or vomiting, inflammation of the inner eyelid, headache, loss of sense of smell or taste, difficulty breathing.

The authority indicated that if a student with symptoms attends school, four measures will be taken with him. First, he will not be allowed to board the bus or enter the school. And second, to take him during school hours to the isolation room. And third, handing him over to his relatives within 30 minutes of receiving the notification call from the medical team, if the student’s health condition is stable, and if it is not stable, an ambulance is called. Fourth, he requested that a “Corona” test be carried out, and that his presence in the school was not allowed until he submitted a negative result.

She indicated that precautionary measures are applied to students, supervisors, bus drivers, and school employees.

