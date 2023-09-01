President says it is his “obsession” to end the problem in Brazil; plan brings together 80 existing actions and integrates 24 ministries

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) the decree establishing the Brazil without Hunger plan at an event held in Teresina, Piauí. The program brings together 80 actions and programs that already exist in 24 ministries and has 100 goals proposed to eradicate hunger in the country.

“Hunger affects me a lot. Hunger is not seen by others, it doesn’t hurt outside, it hurts inside. This should not happen in Brazil because it is a rich country, it has a lot of land. They say that here, if you plant, everything gives. […] The problem is that people don’t have money to have access to food. That’s why I’m obsessed with fighting hunger.”said Lula.

The plan has 3 main axes:

Access to income, reduction of poverty and promotion of citizenship;

Food and nutrition security: healthy food, from production to consumption;

Mobilization to combat hunger.

Among the programs that make up the plan are the Bolsa Família and the PAA (Food Acquisition Program). There is also a forecast for annual monitoring of actions to reduce poverty in Brazil and integration with the SUS (Unified Health System) and SUAS (Unified Social Assistance System) to identify people in a situation of hunger so that they can be forwarded to services to combat food insecurity.

During the event, Minister Wellington Dias (Social Development) announced R$ 25 million for the purchase of food from family farming for solidarity kitchens. There are also projects to mitigate food waste in the production chain.

The governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT) also signed the State’s adherence to the program during the event. Dias stated that he will tour the country in the coming months to present the plan and invite the states to participate.

The minister said that the plan aims to guarantee conditions for the poorest people to reach conditions to feed themselves.

During his speech, Lula said that Bolsa Família is not “definitive solution” and what is “urgent measure to assist people most in need”. The president also said that the new plan aims not only to guarantee food for the most vulnerable people, but to offer quality products.

“That’s why I became President of the Republic again because I want to prove once again that a metallurgist without a degree will take care of the people better than this elite that has no responsibility and has not taken care of the people for 500 years”, declared.

The president also minimized the criticism received by sectors of the financial market and said that whoever votes for him is “little lady” who called him “Lulinha”.

“If there is a banker who doesn’t like me, he has never voted and will never vote. Who’s going to vote is that little lady who came in here calling me Lulinha. Janja will now have to call me Lulinha. It’s going to have to be squid over here, squid over there. I deserve affection too he said referring to the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

In his speech, Lula also criticized the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro, as he has done frequently. Amid budget concerns, the president has tried to blame the difficulties on the previous administration and Congress.

“We are in a battle that is not easy. We took this country destroyed. We received Brazil on the 1st of January, not even a budget. If it wasn’t for Marcelo Castro [senador pelo MDB do Piauí] help, we didn’t have money to start this year. We had no money for Bolsa Família. We found the country with 14,000 works stopped since I was president. Our task is to rebuild this country and give people decency.” he said.

Watch Lula’s full speech at the event (25min15s):

Brazil without Hunger Plan

The objective of the program is to remove the country from the UN Hunger Map (United Nations), reduce poverty rates and food and nutritional insecurity.

In 2014, Brazil left the UN (United Nations) Hunger Map, but returned to the scenario in the following years, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Data from the global report State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, released by 5 UN specialized agencies, point out that 1 in 10 Brazilians (9.9%) experienced severe food insecurity from 2020 to 2022. And almost ⅓ ( 32.8%) of the country’s population is included in the categories of severe or moderate food insecurity, which is equivalent to 70.3 million Brazilians.

The situation shows a worsening in access to food security in the country. Previous data, from 2014 to 2016, indicated a percentage of 18.3%.