The Investigative Court number 3 of Manacor has ordered the entry into prison, for an alleged crime of murder, of two of the three arrested last Friday for throwing a premature baby into a garbage container, causing its death. The event occurred in the aforementioned Mallorcan municipality. The mother of the newborn, 40 years old and of Spanish nationality, as well as her brother-in-law, will be transferred to Palma prison after the judge ordered the prison measure communicated and without bail for both. The third detainee, the woman’s sister and the man’s partner, has been provisionally released with the obligation to appear periodically in court.

The events occurred on the 2nd, around 5:00 p.m., in the urban center of Portocristo, although the National Police has today given the details of what happened. The first warning was given by a resident of the area, who called the 112 emergency service, warning that he was witnessing an argument between several people who were next to an area of ​​garbage containers. Minutes later, another resident gave a second warning because he had seen a man approach one of the containers with a towel in his hand, from which something he identified as a placenta with an umbilical cord had fallen out. Emergency services were dispatched to the area.

More information

Local Police officers found the baby at the bottom of the container and took her to a nearby hospital to perform resuscitation maneuvers. “The descriptions that the neighbors gave us allowed us to reach the family through the identification of the car, which was stored in a garage and had traces of blood,” explained the head of the Manacor police station, Gustavo Cervero. The arrest of the perpetrators of the abandonment occurred just 24 hours after the events and was possible thanks to the information of the witnesses and the collaboration of a doctor from Manacor, who warned that she had had a “suspicious” consultation.

When the agents showed up on Friday night at the woman’s home, she had to be treated, since she had lost a lot of blood during childbirth. She “she was in a situation where it was convenient for her to be seen by a doctor; An ambulance was called and she was transferred under police custody to the Manacor hospital,” Cervero explained. The investigators continued with the investigations and a day later located the other two people who were accompanying her mother at the time of the events. They are her sister and her husband, both about 40 years old and of Spanish nationality, who reside in the urban center of Son Servera.

Investigators hypothesize that the woman, who was 27 weeks pregnant, was feeling unwell and called her sister, who came with her husband to pick her up by car to take her to the hospital. The three were in the car when the woman gave birth, said Cervero, who does not have a hypothesis about the reasons that led them to throw the baby in the container and has limited himself to underlining that “the family and personal issues are very complicated.” “It seems that the idea was to take her to a hospital, but they stopped 500 meters before to throw the baby in the container instead of reaching the health center.” The father of the newborn has been left out of the investigation, since at the time of the events and still today he is in the Peninsula. Pending the results of the autopsy, the National Police is working with the hypothesis that the baby was born alive and died from a head injury.