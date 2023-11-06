The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, described this Monday as “crumbs” the debt forgiveness offered by the PSOE to the autonomous communities after agreeing with ERC to remove 20% of the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) to Catalonia, while he assured that it is “illegal” to offer economic or social privileges to a single region of Spain.

This was indicated at the doors of the national headquarters of the PP minutes before attending the Board of Directors held by the party this Monday, emphasizing the need for a reform of regional financing and claiming that the issues that affect the people of Murcia “are “They talk and negotiate with the Murcian representatives.”

“We are not going to join some rebound crumbs that we get from a bilateral negotiation between Pedro Sánchez and the republican left of Catalonia,” explained López Miras, indicating that he has been asking for debt forgiveness for underfinanced communities since 2017. “I asked Mariano Rajoy and Minister (Cristobal) Montoro,” he added.

For the Murcian president, what the acting Government of Pedro Sánchez “has to do” is “sit down with those who have to be affected”, regretting that no one within the PSOE has spoken with the territories to agree on the reduction of up to 20% of the debt.

On the other hand, he warned that it is “illegal” to agree on privileges for any autonomous community, as established by the Organic Law of Financing of the Autonomous Communities (LOFCA), which expressly prohibits economic or social concessions for the territories. Thus, he regretted that “Sanchez’s policy” is based on “privileging those” who keep him in Moncloa.

«The majority of Spaniards are not affiliated with the PSOE»



López Miras downplayed the consultation that the PSOE has made to its militancy on the coalition agreement with Sumar and on the pacts with the pro-independence forces, emphasizing that very few citizens are affiliated with the formation led by Pedro Sánchez.

“The majority of Spaniards are not members of the Socialist Party and the majority of Spaniards are outraged and see that what Sánchez is doing is barbaric,” the Murcian president stressed, ensuring that there is broad opposition to an amnesty law.

Regarding the measure of grace, he argued that “as soon as there is something material”, the Government of Murcia “will, of course, resort to the amnesty law” and the “economic privileges for the separatists” as well as “any other violation of the law” that Pedro Sánchez carries out “to continue in the Government.”

Rejects the demonstrations in Ferraz



Asked about the daily demonstrations that have taken place at the PSOE headquarters since Friday, López Miras recalled that “Sanchez’s associates” organized protests for him that the socialists “justified,” but that he is not going to support a rally “that is “margin of the law” because it was not authorized by the Government delegation.

“We are fortunate to have a legal system and a Constitution that legally regulates the criteria for being able to demonstrate and to be able to freely express the will of citizens on the streets,” he added, insisting that “within the law, everything, “Outside the law, nothing.”

Regarding the attendance of the former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre at the demonstration on Saturday in front of Ferraz, the president of Murcia assured that “cutting off traffic without authorization and without being an agent who has to manage traffic is not within the law”, so he does not support it.

However, he stated that “the street is very angry” and that citizens “are outraged” because “a very hard blow is being dealt to the Constitution” and the rights of Spaniards are being violated and “equality is being broken.” between citizens and territories.

“I know that there are many Spaniards who want to go out into the streets to speak, but fortunately our Constitution tells us how to do it and there are legal procedures to be able to demonstrate and I think these are the procedures that must be followed,” he concluded.