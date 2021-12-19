According to information obtained by “Sky News Arabia” from sources within the Security Council in New York, the proposed session will be attended by the outgoing UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, and the adviser to the UN Secretary-General, Stephanie Williams, to provide a briefing on the latest developments.

It is expected that the upcoming session will address the reasons for the delay in issuing the final lists of candidates for the elections, and whether there was a political party that caused this stumbling block.

The date of the session has not yet been set, pending final confirmation of the fate of the date of the presidential elections in Libya.

In the words of the sources, the facts of the session will be completely different from the sessions that are held periodically to follow up on the situation in Libya, and it is expected that decisive decisions will be issued to ensure adherence to a new date for the elections, no later than two months from the date of December 24, provided that the final lists of elections will be issued after examining the appeals and excluding violators.

A quest for compatibility

It is also expected to discuss the consolidation of the cease-fire, which was contingent on holding the elections on time, and adding new items to the road map to record what happened, according to the same sources.

The sources suggested that Berlin would host another session between all Libyan parties to reach a consensus that preserves public peace until elections are held, if the commission is unable to issue the final lists in the near future.

A report by the Italian agency “Nova” revealed a tendency to postpone the elections to January or February; Due to the lack of readiness of the Electoral Commission to announce the final lists of candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections, as a result of technical obstacles.

The sources also indicated the possibility of appointing a new government, and in this direction, they expected that the American diplomacy, the former envoy of the United Nations, appointed by the Secretary-General of the International Organization, recently, as Special Adviser to Libya, Stephanie Williams, would play a mediating role between all parties to prepare for the establishment of a political agreement that prevents damage to stability. .

They returned to their plots.

An expert on Libya in the International Crisis Group (ICG), Claudia Gazzini, warned of the danger of not holding the elections on time, and of the absence of a plan of action for the future, because this portends chaos.

The expert said in a report carried by the Italian agency AKI and obtained by “Sky News Arabia”, that “the situation in Libya is subject to change quickly, and no one wants to bear the responsibility for announcing the non-holding of elections, and we see that the Libyan factions have returned to their plots.”

She justified this by saying, “The events are vague and vague, and no one knows whether the elections will be postponed or canceled permanently, or just the presidential abolition, and it is also not clear whether the government will remain or another will be formed. Unfortunately, we have returned to a state in which everything is possible.”

But the expert ruled out a military solution, saying that this is the only positive note, because this scenario is difficult, but “the road is difficult because the negotiation formula is missing.”

‘Fail for all’

For his part, the Libyan political analyst, Sultan Al-Baroni, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the international community is in a critical situation, “you can imagine that global and regional powers failed in front of parties that did not understand anything about politics except the use of force and imposed their agenda.”

Al-Baroni added that the Security Council session “must be decisive, and a binding plan emerges from it to save their face after the abject failure.”