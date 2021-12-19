Robert F. Kennedy jr is one of the no vax leaders in the United States. To the guests of a party he has just organized, however, he asked for a negative swab or vaccination certificate at the entrance. It is Politico who unveils the ‘double face’ version of the 67-year-old – grandson of John F. Kennedy – who recently was also in Milan to participate in a ‘no green pass’ event.

“I’m not always the boss at my house,” Kennedy told Politico, placing the responsibility for the anti-contagion procedures on his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. The leader no vax, moreover, would not have been aware of the ‘requirements’ included in the invitations to the party. At the entrance of the residence in California, then, no real checks on the guests would be carried out.