Barça needs to strengthen the position of right back and a player who ends his contract in June 2022 and who would not need an adaptation process well because he knows the language and because he is a footballer who fits into any system, is César Azpilicueta.
As Gerard Romero, a Catalan journalist, announced yesterday through his social networks: “Azpilicueta he is very close to Barça. The club has an agreement in principle with the defender to join from June. Only a few personal issues can change the course of the operation. “
Since Dani Alves left almost five years ago, the team has been stumbling around the market looking for a winger to compensate for the departure of the extraordinary player from Rio.
In the first place it was Sergi Roberto, the player of the house, the one chosen to try to make forget who is surely the best right-hander of all time. He did not do badly at certain times, but he was not a player to start at Barça. The culé club decided to hire Nelson Semedo who from the first moment did not know how to adapt perfectly to the league and ended up going to the Wolves. The last attempts were Sergiño Dest and Oscar Mingueza, hopefully similar to what happened previously. Before this ballot, Barça decided last month to bring back a Dani Alves, deteriorated by the passage of time, who will try to help as much as he can until the end of the season.
The urgency of finding a quality right-back is evident, and getting Azpilicueta brought in for free would be a hit of the manual for Joan Laporta’s board of directors. We will see if it is finally fulfilled and the Navarrese defender wears the next Barça campaign.
#Principle #agreement #Barcelona #Azpilicueta
Leave a Reply