The transfer market is one of the ‘oceans’ of the football world that keeps the most uncertainties. For better and for worse, until the new player arrives at port and appears with his new kit, anything can change course.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid is closer than ever and time seems to prove right to those who said that it was just their question that they both joined. But it hasn’t happened yet.

Thus, Santi Giménez, head of the delegation of Diario AS in Catalonia, wanted to warn in El Larguero de la Cadena SER that it is advisable to be cautious until Mbappé appears in white. He wanted to compare the Frenchman’s situation with that of his new partner, Leo Messi. “I only tell you that hours before August 8, Leo Messi had renewed for Barça. Everything looks like he will go to Madrid, but be careful,” he said.

Mario Torrejón was much more optimistic. “Everything follows its course and it will not change. This has an expiration date that is June and there Mbappé will come to Real Madrid,” he added. Also Javier Herráez, who spoke of Mbappé’s “firm decision” to arrive at the Bernabéu, but highlighted a danger. “There is a phrase that says that the next six months he will give everything for PSG. Mbappé is going to rival PSG in all aspects, in sports and in the field of UEFA, “he stressed.

For Matallanas, soccer correspondent for this newspaper, the sentiment will be what declines the balance in favor of Real Madrid. “I break a spear because of feelings. The reason for coming to Madrid is what he feels for the club,” he said.