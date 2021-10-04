In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about the sisters Selassié after the news of his father’s arrest in Swiss for an alleged millionaire scam. But there is more. The weekly Today he also doubted their noble origin. In fact, the weekly writes on newsstands the father was born in Ethiopia, but he would be the son of an Italian gardener who worked at the court of the Ethiopian royalty. So no offspring for him and for them.

The three sisters defended themselves by returning these insinuations to the sender. But according to what they tell them, you will surely imagine that they live in a sumptuous residence, in a beautiful castle or noble palace. In reality this is not the case even if the view they see from their home is still breathtaking.

Princesses Selassié: this is where they live in Rome

In fact, the three seem to live in a residence overlooking Spanish Steps in Rome. Of course, even so there would be no fault with it! They look out the window and have a breathtaking view overlooking the capital. As for the interiors of their home, more information can be obtained by going through their social profiles which are very active and followed, in particular that of Jessica.

In some shots we find details of their home and from what emerges, it turns out to be a residence with a classic and elegant style, with large spaces and high ceilings, as in the buildings of the past.

For example, the bathroom is in white marble with golden streaks, has a beautiful tub with a glass window. And then the make-up mirror, a must, where the three get ready before social events. In short, everything is highly sought after and timeless. So even if they don’t live in a castle with a lot of servants, surely you can’t say that the sisters Selassié we are in bad shape.

