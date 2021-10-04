The director of The Last of Us Part 2, Neil Druckmann, he made it known through a post on his official Twitter profile that he had watched and enjoyed two shows, in the past few days, recommending the vision, and it is about Midnight Mass and the acclaimed Squid Game.

The South Korean series is certainly one of the most talked about titles of the last few days, arrived on Netflix a few weeks ago she was able to capture audiences like few others before. By clicking on this link you can find our review of the production written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

Lately the success of Squid Game has been a cause of problems in the homeland, as the Korean SK Broadband is about to sue the streaming platform for the massive use of data for streaming users, without however investing in exchange in national communication structures.

As for the other television series that the director of The Last of Us Part 2 quotes in his tweet, entitled Midnight Mass and is also available on Netflix, released a few days later than Squid Game the Last September 24th.

Binged two amazing shows in a row! Check out Midnight Mass & Squid Game! Beautiful genre stories that put characters first! pic.twitter.com/dSS48gFbtY – Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) October 3, 2021

More precisely, it would be a television miniseries, as they are only 7 episodes, created and directed by Mike Flanagan. Man has already had experience in the genre horror, directing films such as Ouija – The Origin of Evil, The game of Gerald and Doctor Sleep, while for Netflix he has already contributed with the series to anthological seasons The Haunting of Hill House and the next Bly Manor last year.

Midnight Mass revolves around Crockett Island, a small community of just over a hundred inhabitants that has now decayed becoming the specter of a reality that it once stood for. The arrival of a new priest, Father Raul, will upset the small town with his charisma and, above all, supernatural miracles that arouse suspicion in Riley Flynn, the protagonist of the series who has returned after many years of exile.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch these two series yet, Neil Druckmann’s opinion can be an extra boost to check them out on the streaming platform.