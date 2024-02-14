Nintendo has released a new trailer that reveals four new transformations featured in Princess Peach: Showtime!coming soon March 22. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, sees the iconic princess taking on the role of a Ice Skaterof a Mysterious Thiefof a Siren and finally one Superheroine.

We now leave you with the trailer, below which you will find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

PRINCESS PEACH: SHOWTIME! THE CURTAIN RISES ON FOUR NEW TRANSFORMATIONS

14 February, 2024 – Four new transformations announced today for the upcoming one Princess Peach: Showtime!, the title coming out on March 22nd for Nintendo Switch. Each transformation will give Peach that unique theatrical touch he needs to save the day – and the game – from the Company of the Musts. Today's trailer features Peach as an Ice Skater, Mystery Thief, Mermaid and Superhero

Check out the new gameplay video Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformations Act II (Nintendo Switch) which shows these new features in action:

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, Peach teams up with Stella, the guardian of the Shining Theater, to save the building from the evil Gooseberry and the Must Company. Using her Splendor power, Peach must take the stage at each show, transform, and face Gooseberry's evil troupe of actors. As Peach, players will take on a variety of starring roles, including swordswoman, detective, ninja, pastry chef, kung fu master, cowgirl and more. It will take a lot of style to bring this comedy to its triumphant final bow.

Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! On March 22, the pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store.

