ALast Sunday, the federal election was repeated in 455 of Berlin's 2,256 electoral districts. There were serious electoral mishaps on the original election date in September 2021. But why did it take two and a half years to correct the error? Is a repeat election still fair after so long? And how did the Federal Constitutional Court actually determine the election errors? We clarify these and other questions in a conversation with Philipp Austermann, Professor of Constitutional and European Law at the University of Public Administration in Brühl.

We then look to the United States: On Thursday, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about whether former American President Donald Trump should be allowed to take part in the Republican primaries for the upcoming presidential election in the state of Colorado. The US Supreme Court had banned Trump from participating due to the 14th Amendment of 1868 – now he is defending himself against it in Washington. We analyze what his chances of success are.

We will then talk to former Federal Constitutional Judge Dieter Grimm about judicial reform in Israel. The local government's plan sparked mass protests – then came the Hamas attack on October 7th. Is there now a chance of finding a compromise across political camps?

Topics of the show:

3:43: Interview with Prof. Dr. Philipp Austermann on the partial repeat of the federal election

27:26: Donald Trump, the Supreme Court and the Republican primary in Colorado

54:16: Interview with Prof. Dr. Dieter Grimm on judicial reform in Israel

1:19:17: Fair verdict: The Dresden regional court on the honey dispute

1:27:01: Legal literature tip: The return of the metropolitan area? (Brendan Simms)

1:41:35: Note on the basic law competition from FAZ Objection