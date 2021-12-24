PARIS (Reuters) – Princess Charlene of Monaco will be visited by her two children and husband Prince Albert over the Christmas holidays, the Monegasque palace said on Thursday, as she continues to recover from a health problem in a secret location.

Charlene, a former Olympic athlete who married Monaco’s ruler in 2011 in a sumptuous ceremony, has suspended public activities since returning to the principality from her native South Africa last month in the wake of a months-long stay away from home.

“Princess Charlene is recovering satisfactorily and reassuringly, although it may take a few more months for her health to reach a full recovery,” said the palace.

+Princess Charlene of Monaco suspends activities; palace quotes fragile health

Charlene’s stay in South Africa has sparked speculation about a possible quarrel between the royal couple, something the family has denied.

The palace has already said that the princess needs time to recover from a “state of profound general fatigue”.

Prince Albert told People magazine that Charlene is receiving treatment at a facility outside Monaco to protect her privacy.

“As I know there are rumors out there, let me just say: it’s not Covid,” he told the publication last month. “It’s not related to cancer. It’s not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to debate another speculation, it has nothing to do with plastic or facial surgery,” he said.

Charlene was a swimming athlete and represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

