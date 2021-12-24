The majority of Russians surveyed (84 percent) plan to continue working after retirement. It is reported by TASS with reference to the survey of the analytical center “AlfaStrakhovanie”.

According to the survey, only four percent of respondents refuse to continue working in the future after reaching retirement age.

The remaining 12 percent answered that they have not thought about retirement employment yet. At the same time, most of the respondents (77 percent) are actively investing in their retirement age. 23 percent of the respondents prefer to live “here and now”, saving only for basic needs.

The survey involved 1.2 thousand respondents from all regions of the country.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a large press conference, answered a question about plans to index pensions above the level of actual inflation. According to the head of state, the government will do everything to fulfill the promises of previous years regarding pensions. He also promised that in 2022 decisions will be made on pensions to the security bloc in order to equalize the incomes of those who work in law enforcement and security agencies in general.