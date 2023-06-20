It will be next October 7th. In the morning. And he will do it, almost certainly, in the presence of his parents, the kings Felipe and Letizia. Princess Leonor will swear in her flag together with her classmates from the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, where she will begin her military studies on August 17. And in this last detail is the first difference between what the heir to the Crown will do and what the then Prince of Asturias did. Cadet Leonor will be one more. Don Felipe was unique.

The current King of Spain swore the flag on October 11, 1985, also in Zaragoza. There he had begun his military training just two months before. Don Felipe took the oath alone, in the parade ground of the Academy and dressed in the dress uniform of the cadet gentlemen. Faced with his king, Juan Carlos, his, the Prince of Asturias responded in a loud and clear voice “yes, I swear” to the formula read by the director of the Academy.

The other big difference between one act and another will be the guests. Then, the ceremony was attended, in addition to the Kings Juan Carlos and Sofia and the princesses Elena and Cristina, the representatives of the main estates of the State: the Presidents of the Government, of Congress, of the Senate, of the Constitutional Court and of the General Council of the Power of attorney. Don Juan Carlos, who took the floor, urged his son “to serve Spain and the Spanish with all your strength, with all your heart”, also asking him “never forget the responsibility you have with our people”.

The heir to the throne will join the Army academy before 10:00 a.m. on August 17, like the rest of the cadets who are beginning their military studies. For the occasion, the Princess could be accompanied by the King and Queen, since it is expected that the students will be able to tour the facilities with their families on that first day.

According to the calendar published in the Official Gazette of the Ministry of Defense, to which Europa Press has had access, a first phase of reception, orientation and adaptation will take place until August 30, after which, Princess Leonor and the rest of the colleagues of promotion will undergo a level exam between August 31 and September 1.

The instruction and training phase will take place until September 10, while the first semester will start on September 11. On September 19, the act of delivery of sabers is scheduled, which symbolizes obtaining the title of lady cadet in the case of the Princess and in which a second-year cadet delivers this weapon to a first-year cadet.

The course opening ceremony will be held the following day, while the swearing-in ceremony before the flag for the new batch of cadets from the Zaragoza Academy has been set for October 7.

As explained by the Government last March when the military training that the eldest daughter of Felipe VI will receive was announced, after the oath of allegiance, Princess Leonor will continue with the second course.

Three years of military training



The heir to the throne will receive military training specifically prepared for her, as was the case with her father, since she will become Captain General of the Armed Forces once she is Queen. For this, the five years of her studies have been condensed into three, after which Princess Leonor will pursue her university studies.

After passing through the Zaragoza Academy, the second year he will continue with his military training at the Marín Naval School, in Pontevedra, where he will embark on the Juan Sebastián Elcano training ship. Finally, the third year he will complete the fourth course at the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier (Murcia).