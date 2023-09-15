The jacket is distinguished by its unique design, as it includes a black sheep between rows of white sheep on a red background, and the late princess was famous for wearing it to a polo match in June 1981, shortly after her engagement to Prince Charles, currently the king.

Bidding on the jacket opened on August 31, and the highest bid remained less than $200,000 until the final minutes of the auction.

The identity of the winner of the jacket was not revealed.

The simple piece of clothing achieved a higher price than many other belongings of the “People’s Princess” that were sold at auctions in recent years.

For example, Princess Diana’s Ford Escort car was sold for $806,000 in 2022.

The auction house said: “It has been confirmed that the jacket is the original one that Princess Diana wore more than 40 years ago.”

Many believe that the jacket carries a symbolism that has a hidden meaning, as the only black sheep among the white sheep indicates the princess’s status in the royal family.