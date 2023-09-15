Moraes mocked the error and said that anyone who hasn’t read either work “goes to Google and sometimes there’s a problem.”

Lawyer Hery Kattwinkel, who represents the now convicted defendant Thiago Mathar for the acts of January 8, made a mistake during his oral argument at the STF, this Thursday (September 14, 2023). He confused the book “The Prince”, by Niccolò Machiavelli (1469-1527), with the book “The Little Prince”, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1900-1944).

Kattwinkel quoted the phrase “the end justifies the means” to defend Mathar. She stated that it had been given by the “little Prince”. However, the quote does not appear in Machiavelli’s or Saint-Exupéry’s work.

STF minister Alexandre de Moraes criticized Kattwinkel’s speech. He called the lawyer’s oral argument “little speech to post on social media” is “class on what should not be done”.

He also criticized the lawyer’s gaffe.

“It’s very sad, and it just wouldn’t be sadder or is sadder, because it still confused ‘The Prince’ by Machiavelli with ‘The Little Prince’ by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, which are works that have absolutely nothing to do with each other”, declared Moraes. And he added: “But, obviously, whoever has not read any [obra] No other person goes to Google and sometimes there are problems.”.

Watch the moment the lawyer makes the mistake (2min21s):

On social media, the lawyer’s gaffe and Moraes’ reaction became a meme:

I’ve seen embarrassing things. But for a lawyer to go to the STF stand and quote the little prince, when in fact he was referring to Machiavelli’s Prince, to criticize the STF ministers, he is in the top 3. He still got a soap from Xandão. pic.twitter.com/XEI8HrEi9I — Tauat Resende (@eutauat) September 14, 2023

Another internet user stated that “the patriots [sic] don’t help each other” once “lawyer ‘studies’ 5 years to go to the STF” and make mistakes in the works. And he completed: “Then Xandão ends up with this ‘lawyer’ and he’s the one who’s still bad.”

The lawyer “studies” for 5 years to go to the STF and say that the phrase “the ends justify the means” is from THE LITTLE PRINCE.

Then Xandão puts an end to this “Adevogado” and he is still bad.

Oh oh, these patriots don’t help each other, that’s too good! pic.twitter.com/TdnUt24opr — Thiagotfm30 (@thiagotfm30) September 14, 2023

But what about Alexandre de Moraes DESTROYING the defense lawyer?

“He confused The Prince, by Machiavelli, with The Little Prince, by Saint-Exupéry” pic.twitter.com/2fbJyNOOdQ — Sérgio AJ Barretto (@SergioAJBarrett) September 14, 2023

The Little Prince said: “Everyone already knows the reason… is that the top goes up and the bottom goes down. Good xibom, xibom, bonbon”pic.twitter.com/M3Yax4cCvs — Lázaro Rosa 🇧🇷 (@lazarorosa25) September 14, 2023

The guy attacked Xandão, Barroso and in the end he even confused the book The Little Prince with The Prince by Machiavelli. Out of stupidity, he took that knife from him: Xandão

WELL DONE 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vPGzTUSb37 — Janoninho (@_Janoninho) September 14, 2023

Did the goat confuse “The Little Prince” with “The Prince”?

Oh my God! https://t.co/QSy8849WeD — Luiz Carlos da Rocha LAWYER (@rocha_lcr) September 14, 2023