United Kingdom.- Recently, it was revealed that the prince william and Prince Harry had a conversation before the current duke of sussex formalize your relationship with Meghan Marklesince the heir to the British crown assured his younger brother that the American actress she was not a good woman.

Rumors that there is a lousy relationship between the firstborn of the King Charles III and Diana Princess of Wales with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, have started circulating for the past three years.

And it is that apparently, it was the English crown that was in charge of leaking private information in relation to the Royal familyso the media have not hesitated to take advantage of the reports.

Apparently, the relationship between the future king of England and the protagonist of ‘Suits’ is one of the most controversial in the British royal family, since according to the royal historian, Robert Laceythe speculations issued by the media are mostly true.

Lacey revealed in one of her biographical books about the Duke of Sussex, that William of Wales has tried to interfere in the romance of his brother with Meghan, since he claimed to have the perfect wife, Kate Middleton, who in the future will become the queen consort.

According to the historian, Prince William describes the current Princess of Wales as a modern, calm, accommodating, calm and impartial woman, something that Meghan Markle undoubtedly lacks.

Supposedly, Prince William points to his sister-in-law as too “American” to now be part of royalty, since Markle is someone strong and with great initiative, the opposite of his wife.

It is for this reason that Prince William of Wales made an attempt to change Prince Harry’s opinion regarding the artist so that they concluded their romance so that he could find someone suitable.