Content creators, when talking about discounts, liquidations and brand offers, become a trend, this time a Mexican influencer revealed the services that Costco offers to its customers and you didn’t know what they are free.

Companies seek to be aware of the needs of their customers and the attention they receive, to attract more consumers, likewise, some tend to provide free services, however, not all identify them, so today we present what they offer at no cost Costco in Mexico.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@lasradecostco’ account, published a publication in which Paola Zurita, a 31-year-old nominee for the Youth Award for Influencer, recounted the best hacks and tricks of the aforementioned supermarket.

Paola Zurita, the youtuber and tiktoker started talking about price secrets: Hack number one, price secrets:

If it ends 97 it is synonymous with liquidation.

If the price tag has an asterisk on the top right, it’s a seasonal item, and it won’t be there all the time.

If the price sign is green it means that it is an organic product.

If it ends in 69 or 79, they are regularly products that the store is testing.

Little Known Costco Services

Because thousands of people go to Costco in Mexico to stock up on wholesale products, they offer free services to their consumers, which is why the shopping expert revealed that the club chain offers free of charge.

When going through the corridors, he showed a couple of free services within all the departments that he offers, since he told the optics hack, during the viral video the content creator explained: “They give you a professional eye exam at no cost. You must schedule your appointment two days in advance“.

The Costco supermarket chain is popular for offering an exclusive warehouse to its members, famous for being a store that has a wholesale concept that draws the attention of consumers.

Membership Hack: “Your membership works for you at any Costco in the world, so if you’re traveling in Japan or New York, it will work for you without a problem”.

Membership Types:

Gold for purchases without commercial or business activity.

Businesses that require invoices for their purchases.

One of the parts that caught the most attention was when they were in the bakery, because they taught that after choosing a cake, buying a cake, jelly or pie, they can approach the production employees so that they can send them a special message in the dessert. , which is totally free.

Finally being in the café, he pointed out: “Buy your favorite coffee beans and right there in the branch you can grind it for free and take it home”.

Therefore, by revealing that they have free decoration that do not need to pay the person in charge of the pastry area and having an eye exam, impressed many Internet users who were unaware of these two supermarket services that have an agreement with Banamex.