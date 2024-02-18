Prince Royce presents the seventh album of his career, 'Lost Call', in which he maintains the “essence” of traditional bachata and the “substance” in the songs, so that they last a lifetime, as he explains in an interview with EFE.

New Yorker Prince Royce is “happy,” but says he feels “strange” because it is his first album after the pandemic and “many changes” in his personal and musical life, including the separation from his wife, actress Emeraude. Toubia.

'Missed call' contains 23 songs, almost all of “full traditional bachata”. and although it is a production that reflects “heartbreak, pain”, it celebrates self-knowledge, acceptance and maturity, says the interpreter of 'Darte un kiss'.

The American singer, songwriter and record producer Prince Royce during the concert he offers at the Vive Dial party at the WiZink Center in Madrid. EFE/Sergio Pérez

An album of many feelings

To a question from EFE about whether she has catharsis like Shakira has done after her separation, she answers that she definitely does not offer “as many details” as the Colombian, but that it is one of the most vulnerable projects.

“I don't want to say that everything is about my personal life on the album, but it is inevitable for an artist to perhaps be inspired by what happens to him in his life, and sing it, write it; so I think definitely It is an album that for me was one of the most personal and most vulnerable as well.”assures Prince Royce.

Prince Royce is surprised that he only likes two of the songs on his new productionwhich includes classical instrumentation such as violins that recall the music of his beginnings, “they are positive,” while the others are “cutting veins,” he laughs.

The American singer, songwriter and record producer Prince Royce during his concert at the Vive Dial party in Madrid. EFE/Sergio Pérez

“There are definitely many, many strong lyrics with depth,” adds the winner of 24 Billboard Latin Music Awards and 9 Latin American Music Awards, among many other awards.

The album includes collaborations with Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler in 'If they ask you…', Lenny Tavarez in 'How do we get out of this mess?', Ala Jaz in 'Sufro', María Becerra in 'I hope you', El Alfa with ' I give him 20 thousand' and Luis Miguel del Amargue in 'Anestesiada', as well as with the regional artist Gabito Ballesteros, in 'Cosas de la peda'.

Bachata goes hand in hand with romanticism

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce, on the other hand, is convinced that “bachata has a lot of romanticism” and it offers a good opportunity in composition, guitar and romantic voice, in addition to being danceable and can be dedicated, nuanced.

“For me, a good song is a good song and I believe that romantic songs, songs with substance are songs that have the opportunity to live an entire life,” emphasizes the 34-year-old singer.

That is why the artist remains faithful to bachata, although he has ventured into other rhythms, such as recently with the urban Mexican sound with Gabito Ballesteros.

Regarding this genre, he says that it reminds him a lot of bachata because it has a lot of feeling and is also characterized by live musicians, in concerts.

The singer Prince Royce maintains that he is not surprised that the Mexican urban area has “exploded” finally in 2023 at the international level because it was the fruit of a lot of work after being “big” on the American west coast, in Texas and of course in Mexico.

“It fills me with a lot, a lot of happiness, really, because it is a genre that they have spent time working on,” explains the interpreter Prince Roycewhich has more than 80 million followers on its social networks.

“I think that in general, music is a roller coaster, you will always see different genres, fashions. People want to hear new things, so I think it's good,” she stresses.

“I find it good that the artist today can also leave his comfort zone,” he adds.

Prince Royce: the “Concept” of 'Missed Call'

The bachatero also says that he found the “concept” for this new album when a call came to his cell phone and he didn't want to answer. He points out that that decision connected her with life in general.

“Everything is a path, a decision, the fact of saying something, of not saying something. For example, I think not saying something is harder than saying something,” she explains.

He also added that in his personal life he is trying not to say something or not react so quickly, not to be so impulsive. “Sometimes I respond the next day,” says Royce, who assures that in recent years he has matured quite a bit.

“Think carefully before sending a text,” is the final advice he gives to his fans with a laugh.

He also told them that he is planning a tour of Latin America, still without dates, but for now a marathon awaits him, the one in Tokyo (Japan), on March 3, which also has him training and a little nervous, but he hopes Enjoy in the company of your family.

“It is a love-hate relationship” that he now has with this sporting endurance test, he confessed. Prince Royce.

