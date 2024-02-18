Are you looking for quality utensils, but without running out of savings in your pocket? Coppel has a proposal that you won't want to miss. In their online store, they highlight with an exclusive price the Tefal B2469584 Easy Care 20 cm Frying Pan and 26 cm Iron Set in elegant black.

You can purchase this non-stick frying pan and griddle set from the prestigious Tefal brand for less than a thousand pesos, in addition to this, you have the option of pay it from $58 biweekly with your Coppel Credit, thus standing out to your clients

The department store that offers a wide variety of products to satisfy all the needs of its customers, as well as offering items from prestigious brands to stand out with price-quality, offers this set with a starting price of $1,249, now you can take it with an incredible 23% discount for only $959.

This exclusive Tefal Easy Care frying pan and griddle set is available only in the Coppel online store, offering you the convenience of making your purchase from the comfort of your home.

Characteristics:

⦿ Easy Plus Nonstick: Cook with ease and don't worry about food sticking. Tefal's Easy Plus non-stick technology makes preparation and cleanup easy.

⦿ Ergonomic Bakelite Handle: Designed for comfort and safety, the ergonomic Bakelite handle stays cool to the touch, preventing accidental burns.

⦿ Thermo Spot Technology: The Thermo Spot indicator tells you when the pan has reached the optimal temperature to start cooking, ensuring perfect results in each dish.

⦿ 2 mm thickness: Made with 2 mm thick aluminum, these utensils guarantee durability and resistance for prolonged use.

⦿ Not Suitable for Induction Stoves: It is important to note that this set is not suitable for induction stoves, but its versatility makes it ideal for other types of kitchens.

Includes:

⦿ 1 20 cm non-stick frying pan

⦿ 1 26 cm non-stick square griddle

Details:

⦿ Measurements: 20x25x20 cm

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Material: Aluminum

⦿ Online Exclusivity