Home page world

divide

On Sunday, January 9th, the WDR will broadcast the prince proclamation 2022 (archive picture) © Costa Belibasakis / dpa

On Sunday, January 9th, the prince proclamation of the Cologne triumvirate will be broadcast on WDR. In addition to prince, farmer and maiden, there are also several carnival bands.

Cologne – For the crowd, it should be one of the carnival highlights in every session: The prince’s proclamation in the Cologne Carnival*. Every year in January, the Prince, the Farmer and the Maiden officially become Cologne triumvirate* appointed. The proclamation takes place as a big gala – actually. Because because of the Coronavirus* The event with the guests of honor has to be canceled, but there is still a prince proclamation – as a broadcast in WDR*.



24RHEIN * shows how the “Proclamation of the Cologne triumvirate 2022” will work out despite Corona.

The time has come on Sunday, January 9th. The station then shows the proclamation of for over two and a half hours Prince Sven I.*, Farmer Gereon* and Virgo Gerdemia*. Cologne’s Lord Mayor will also be there Henriette Reker*, the Höhner and Cat Ballou. (jw) *24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.