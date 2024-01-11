The 2024 version of the KTM RC16 will be seen before its official presentation. The Austrian manufacturer has announced the launch event of the season on February 12th, therefore after the shakedown and tests on the Sepang circuit. KTM has planned an online event, which should result in the dissemination of a video on social networks.

The presentation will be an opportunity to discover the livery of the official RC16s, which is unlikely to change much given that Red Bull will remain the main sponsor, and to see the managers and drivers share their ambitions for the 2024 season, after a 2023 season which was was the brand's best in MotoGP, despite the lack of a victory in Sunday's long race. KTM placed second in the Manufacturers' Championship and fourth in the Teams' Championship, behind three of the four Ducati teams.

The Mattighofen company will keep the same pair of drivers made up of Brad Binder, linked to the brand until the end of the 2026 season, and Jack Miller, who will have to prove himself as his contract expires this year, while the young talents of Tech3 Augusto Fernandez and rookie Pedro Acosta will aim for promotion.

While Binder took KTM to the top in 2023, winning two Sprints and taking fourth place in the riders' championship behind a trio of Ducatis, Miller's results were inconsistent and he had to settle for 11th place in the final standings.

The official KTM team is the sixth to announce the presentation date for the 2024 season. Gresini, Marc Márquez's new team, will open the dance at the end of next week, then followed by Ducati, VR46 and Trackhouse, the last two of which will reveal the new liveries. Yamaha will follow on February 5, between the shakedown and the first test for all teams in Sepang.

