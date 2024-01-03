Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it will last 25 hours, and it is not yet clear whether this estimate includes side missions, achievements and collectibles. However, it remains crystal clear that the plot will be quite substantial in this relaunch of the franchise Ubisoft desperately needed.

The demo will be available for those who want to try the game starting fromJanuary 11, 2024and the release date remains firm at January 18th on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The plot will focus on a young Persian warrior named Sargon part of an elite group called the “Immortals“, sent to explore the mountain Qaf. As one might imagine, the mountain will turn out to be full of traps and hostile enemies who will try to take away our “immortal status” with a beating.

Style Metroidvania was chosen after a careful study of the saga and the legacy it carries with it, according to the Game Director's statements Mounir Radi. Everything will be seasoned with a sense of complete isolation and solitude that will heavily recall the vibes that the old titles of Prince of Persia in 2D.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, in the words of the senior producer Abdelhak Elguessis a product ofUbisoft's love for the saga and without directives from above. At this point we can only expect great things from a title that starts with these premises.