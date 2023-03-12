The life of royalty continues to be marked by exhibitions. On March 5, Prince Harry was interviewed by Canadian doctor Gabor Maté on the US television program Entertainment Tonight.

Maté, an expert in child development and mental health, said that Harry has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The diagnosis announced on TV generated discussion on social networks, including by psychiatrists.

“I don’t know if you’re going to like this or not, but I diagnosed you with ADHD. You can agree or not,” said Maté.

The conclusion, according to the therapist, came after reading Spare, the autobiographical book of the Duke of Sussex.

“Okay, should I accept this or should I investigate?” asked Harry.

“You can do whatever you want with it,” replied the therapist.

ADHD is a neurobiological disorder that affects parts of the brain. The main symptoms are lack of attention, disinterest, hyperactivity (restless person) and impulsivity, which can be identified early in childhood. The treatment is carried out with psychologists, educational psychologists and psychiatrists. the disease too it can be treated with drugs that help control impulsiveness and inattention.