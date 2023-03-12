The Federation of Moroccan Pharmacists Syndicates, known as the Confederation, warned, in a statement, that the dispensing of medicines should be carried out exclusively at the level of pharmacies or institutions stipulated in national legislation, in order to preserve the safety and health of citizens.

Fight, rebuke and punish

The Federation of Syndicates called on “all vendors and shops that authorize themselves these legal abuses, to retract the legally criminalized acts,” pointing to “full involvement in a national campaign to combat the sale of medicines outside pharmacies.”

The Union, which includes Moroccan pharmacists, declared itself a civil party in the prosecution of a shop owner in a village belonging to the Essaouira province, in central Morocco, after security seized a group of medicines for sale in installments.

This incident came as an interaction of the authorities with the previous correspondence issued by the Public Prosecution, in order to combat and punish the illegal sale and marketing of medicines and pharmaceutical products, as these actions are considered impersonation of the pharmacist profession.

rampant phenomenon

Hassan Badu, a pharmacist and a member of the National University for Consumer Protection (non-governmental), says, “The problem of selling medicines in shops is widespread, as it was initially associated with the sale of painkillers and aspirin tablets. Today, we find the sale of some medicine bags against colds, and even anti-inflammatory tablets.”

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Badou attributed the reason for this growth in the sale of medicine in shops and stores, to “ignorance of the health complications that may be caused by medicine that is sold outside the institutions that are legally authorized to dispense medicines, given that the medicine is sold in parts or in installments.” It is not preserved in the shops as required, and thus loses its quality.”

And the activist in the field of consumer rights continued, “The seller or trader is not specialized in the field of pharmacy and the materials that make up the medicine that he promotes in his store or commercial store, and this is a very dangerous matter for the consumer who may confuse two materials that are not compatible at all.”

Adjust the medication route and source

Pharmacist and drug policy researcher, Abd al-Rahim Darraji, stresses that “the dispensing of medicine is exclusively in pharmacies or institutions that are authorized by law to do so, and under the responsibility of the pharmacist, and Law 17.04 is the one that defines responsibilities.”

Law 17.04 defines the legal path through which medicines must pass, which includes the laboratory that manufactures the medicine and then the distributor before it is dispensed and sold exclusively within pharmacies.

“This legal course of medicine guarantees the quality of the medicine in the first place and protects the health of citizens, and no one can sell the medicine, because it is not a food,” Darraji said, in his interview with Sky News Arabia.

He added, “In pharmacies, the pharmacist dispenses medicines according to the doctor’s prescription. That is why we are like guards to use the medicine in a good way.”

And the same spokesman believes that, “In order to overcome this problem, the law that imposes the sale of medicine in pharmacies must be strictly adhered to, under the responsibility and control of the pharmacist, in order to facilitate tracing the course of the medicine by knowing its source in the first place.”

The researcher in drug policies warned that in the event of “ignorance of the drug path, counterfeit drugs can be promoted, which will greatly harm the citizen’s health.”