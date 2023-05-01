He Prince Henry of Walesknown as Harry, will attend the coronation his father’s Charles III without Meghan’s company nor their children for avoid “riots”.

Harry, son of Charles III and the late Princess Diana, will go to the coronation despite the tension with his family and above all, despite the tension with his brother, the Prince Guillermo.

Last January, Enrique published his autobiography “In the shadow” where accused his brother Guillermo if there were physically assaulted during a discussion about meghan.

In addition, this year Enrique traveled to the United Kingdom to attend court hearings against British newspapers for wiretapping.

Just this week in testimonial statements, Enrique assured that these accusations that he wanted to initiate for ten years they were blocked by their father in an attempt at a “long-term strategy” where he sought to ensure media support so that Camilia became queen consort.

Enrique shared that both he and his brother they asked their father not to marry Camilawhom he eventually married in 2005.

“Everyone will watch the interactions between Enrique and Guillermobut I deduce that they will stay awayso there probably won’t be any interaction,” Pauline Maclaran, from London’s Royal Holloway University and writer of a book on the virus, told AFP. Meghan’s impact on the monarchy.

The last time Enrique was with his family was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral where they went with their respective wives.

at the coronation Meghan will remain in California celebrating his son Archie’s fourth birthday, which according to Sean Lang, a history professor at Anglia Ruskin University is the “smart” thing to do to avoid booing.

“It is possible that the coronation spectacle […] highlight the extent to which the Prince Harry has excluded himself from the monarchy and that it becomes a difficult day for him,” Lang explained to AFP.