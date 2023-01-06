Sky News: The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry admitted that he was using drugs at the age of 17

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry admitted to using drugs when he was 17 years old. This is reported by the TV channel sky news with reference to an excerpt from the Prince’s autobiography, called Spare (“Spare”).

According to the prince, he used cocaine. “It was not very fun, and I didn’t feel particularly happy because of it,” the TV channel quotes from Prince Harry’s book.

Earlier, Prince Harry said that he lacks family warmth in relations with his father and brother, Prince William. According to Harry, he would like “to have a family, not an institution.” At the same time, Prince Harry refused to go to the coronation of his father, King of Great Britain Charles III (Charles), scheduled for May 6, 2023.