The investor felt the jolts of the change of political direction that started on Sunday (1). The beginning of Lula’s third government left the Ibovespa on a winding road to the left and the main Stock Exchange index fell 5% in the first two business days of the year. On Wednesday (4), the market rose 1.1%. The manager of Trópico Investimentos, Fernando Camargo Luiz, said he believes that investors are adapting to the new scenario and pricing risks. “The fear is that with the increase in public debt there will be a reduction in capital accumulation, which in the long term could generate an economic crisis.” When the focus is on state-owned companies, the fear is of a period without privatizations — which, let’s face it, did not occur in the government of Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes either.

In this field, Lula speaks to his audience. He said that the previous management squandered state-owned companies and public banks, which he classified the end of privatizations “as a way of preserving national heritage”. And he continued: “The country’s resources were plundered to satisfy the greed of rentiers and private shareholders of public companies”. According to the coordinator of the MBA in digital banking at Trevisan Escola de Negócios, Acilio Marinello, the tone showed a radical change. “The market understood that the government will be more interventionist than expected.” The speeches caused an 8.8% drop in Petrobras shares in just two days. “The fact that the possible president of the state-owned company (Jean Paul Prates) affirms that he will review the pricing policy raises concerns about interference in the company”, he said.

According to Camargo Luiz, from Trópico Investimentos, the market remembers the pricing policy of the Dilma Rousseff government, and also of the last year of the Bolsonaro administration, which can be applied again throughout this year. “We saw the state-owned company being used as a means of controlling inflation, through the artificial control of the transfer of fuel prices.” As for Banco do Brasil, the apprehension is in relation to the institution’s use to encourage the offer of credit with lower interest rates, which could reduce profits. “The Brazilian government can take a turn and start using state-owned banks as the main tool for expanding credit,” said Luiz.

“Fear is much more about the fear of the unknown. At this time, investors prefer to leave government-related securities” Rodrigo Cohen, analyst and co-founder of Escola de Investimentos.

OVERKILL On the other hand, some experts said they saw all this fear as a distorted vision. This is the case of the analyst and co-founder of Escola de Investimentos, Rodrigo Cohen. He comments that the choice of Tarciana Medeiros for the presidency of Banco do Brasil was positive. “The chosen one is a career employee, so it was a technical nomination and the market saw this news with good eyes,” said Cohen.

He explains that all the tension of the last few days is just a reflection of a sudden change of direction. “It’s much more about the fear of the unknown. At this time, investors prefer to leave state-owned securities,” said the analyst. He stated that there is a distortion in relation to the Exchange versus what the government has done so far. “There are those who say that the Ibovespa will return to 70 thousand points, which in my view is a catastrophic idea and totally exaggerated”, said Cohen.

The analyst’s tone refers to another part of Lula’s speech, which promises a new fiscal anchor. The president also said that the proposed model requires a commitment to accountability and predictability. “It was with budgetary, fiscal and monetary realism, seeking stability, controlling inflation and respecting contracts that we governed this country”, said Lula. All of this is reflected in macroeconomic indicators. The forecast of the most recent Focus Bulletin estimates that the Selic will end 2023 at 12.25%.

With this, analysts project better prospects for fixed income. In the view of the managing partner of Ártica Long Term FIA, Ivan Barboza, fixed income securities with post-fixed or hybrid interest rates are an opportunity. He says that papers corrected for inflation can be more attractive than variable income. “The Stock Exchange is quite cheap, but it is only recommended if the investor has the technical qualification to select good investments in this adverse scenario”, he said. According to analysts, the ideal is to be cautious, while the market adjusts to the new times. In this way, losses can be avoided on the long road to 2023.