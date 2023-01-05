United States | A family of eight was found shot to death in their home in Utah

The local authorities do not believe that the suspect is at large, or that bystanders are in danger from the situation.

Eight people family, including five children, was found shot to death in their home Wednesday in the southwestern Utah town of Enoch.

The police found the family while doing a “well-being check”, reports, among other things, a US newspaper The New York Times.

The local authorities do not believe that the suspect is at large, or that bystanders are in danger from the situation. However, the investigation into the death continues.

Mayor by Rob Dotson according to the authorities do not have information about the motive of the incident so far. According to him, it will probably take several days or longer to find out the course of events, reports The New York Times.

According to Dotson, a welfare check is usually done either based on neighbors’ concerns, or if the residents have not been seen for an unusually long time.

However, Dotson did not provide further details about why the police checked the home of the family that had just been killed.

Enoch is a city of about 8,000 inhabitants in the state of Utah, halfway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to The New York Times, the deaths have been a shock to the small town. Councilor by Richard Jensen according to which one of the killed would have been the leaders of the local church.