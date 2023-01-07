Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

Prince Harry writes in his memoirs that he killed 25 people as a soldier in Afghanistan. A Taliban member is now accusing him of war crimes.

London – Prince Harry speaks Tacheles: In his actually still top secret autobiography entitled “Spare” is about sex, drugs, blood and drama. Hardly a scandal topic is left out by the prince. Prince Harry also addresses his time in military service. The British Royal boasted that he killed 25 Taliban fighters. He would feel no remorse for it. This is reported by fr.de.

Prince Harry in Afghanistan: Killings were ‘no satisfaction’

According to his autobiography, the prince regrets many of his decisions and life stages. His military service in Afghanistan however, is not included. In his bloody balance sheet there was “his number: 25”, for which he had to take responsibility. “It wasn’t something that gave me satisfaction, but I wasn’t ashamed either,” Harry wrote to the broadcaster Sky News according to. Other media that have already read it quote the prince as saying that in the heat of battle he no longer perceived the enemy as a human being. “They were pawns taken off the board. Bad people were eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Prince Harry on his mission to Afghanistan in early 2008. (Archive photo) © epa MoD Cpl Rich Denton/dpa

Prince Harry served as an air traffic controller and Apache helicopter pilot in the British Army in Afghanistan for a few months before the royal family member was withdrawn early over security concerns. The Department of Defense wanted the details of the biography upon request from The Guardians Do not confirm: “For security reasons, we do not comment on operational details,” the British Ministry of Defense told the media.

Taliban member accuses Prince Harry of killing civilian victims

A senior Talibanmember accused Prince Harry of war crimes. “Those you killed weren’t pawns, they were people; they had families waiting for their return,” Anas Hakkani wrote on Twitter on Friday (January 6). According to Hakkani, the 25 people killed were civilian casualties: “We checked and found that on the days that Prince Harry mentioned the killing of 25 mujahideen, there were no casualties in Helmand,” the Taliban official said. Member on Friday in conversation with Al Jazeera. The information cannot be independently verified.

According to data from Sky News the prince admitted later in the chapter that he preferred not to have that number on his military record or in his head. “But I would have preferred to live in a world without the Taliban, in a world without war,” writes the prince. A military veteran told the broadcaster Sky News, Harry’s comments would, on the one hand, fuel further hatred towards him and, on the other hand, paint a false picture of British military training. It is by no means the case that British soldiers are taught to see their opponents as less human or as ‘pawns’. It’s also not wise to brag about your kills.

Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare” pre-sold

Days before the official publication of his memoirs, the renegade royal’s revelations are dominating the British headlines. Many media have secured a copy. The autobiography “Spare” accidentally hit the Spanish bookstores early on Thursday. Since then, details have come to the public that put the prince in a bad light; his memoirs should actually free him from his burdened image. (aa/dpa)