dave bautista He made it clear that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will be the last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he will participate. In this way, he will focus on looking for more serious roles that will position his name among the most sought after in the industry.

“I am very grateful for Drax. I love it. But finishing was a relief. It was not all good. It was hard playing this character. The makeup process was wearing me down. And I don’t know if I want him to be my legacy. He’s a goofy performance and I want to do more dramatic stuff,” he told GQ.

After this, the actor stressed that he does not care about being a movie star, but about gaining experience and knowing that he has achieved something really important. “I never wanted to be the new The Rock. I just want to be a good actor. A respected one, ”he stressed.

“I don’t live a big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about the fame. I want the respect of my colleagues, ”he concluded in this regard.

What are the best Bautista movies?