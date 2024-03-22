The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghanthey wished this Friday to their sister-in-law Kate, the pPrincess of Wales, that he be able to cure himself “privately and in peace” of the cancer that he announced this Friday.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and we hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” said the couple, residing in the United States, in a statement released by the British media.

The brief note made public does not clarify whether there has been any type of personal contact between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Princess of Wales. whose disagreements have been aired by the British tabloid press on multiple occasions.

Enrique and Meghan have previously denounced that a good part of the reason for having moved their residence to California has to do with the fact of being persecuted by journalists in the United Kingdom and not being able to enjoy respect for their private life.

Through a video on social networks, Kate announced that she suffers from cancer. Photo:Screenshot Share

For this reason, the British press highlights that the good wishes of the Prince of Wales's brother, William, and his wife focus both on Catherine's health and on her ability to face the illness “privately and in peace.”

Harry made a whirlwind trip to London last February to visit his father, King Charles III, after he announced he had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer.

EFE