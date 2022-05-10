Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, made history on Tuesday by replacing Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the formal opening of Parliament, where he read out the Government’s legislative programme, which includes measures against uncontrolled protests by environmental groups and cost-of-living plans.

The Prince of Wales began at 10:34 the address known as the Queen’s Speech, in which he read the main lines of the British Executive for the legislative course that formally opens this Tuesday.

Due to his mobility problems, the 96-year-old sovereign was forced to cancel her attendance at this constitutional appointmenther first absence since 1963, when she was unable to attend Parliament because she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Edward.

However, due to his “episodic mobility problems and, after consulting with his doctors, he reluctantly decided” not to do it this time, for the first time in 59 years, the royal house explained.

In a clear sign of a transition within the British monarchy, the 73-year-old Prince of Wales assumed the functions of head of state on Tuesday, and was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and their son eldest, the Duke of Cambridge, who is attending this ceremony for the first time.

The legislative program is prepared by the Government to be read at this official opening of Parliament in Westminster.

Prince Charles and his wife Camila on their arrival at Parliament.

Despite the absence of Elizabeth II, the event was held with all the pomp that tradition commands, in the (high) House of Lords, where the imperial crown was not lacking, placed on a red cushion, a symbol of the important relationship between monarchy and parliament.

On behalf of the queen and from that room reserved for the nobility, Prince Charles complied with the protocol of rigor by asking an emissary to call the Commons (deputies of the lower house) to listen to his speech.

Once everyone in the Upper House -the Lords with their colorful ermine capes-, the Prince of Wales, dressed in military uniform, read in just ten minutes the general lines of the Executive’s program for the next parliamentary period.

Government legislative initiatives

In the speech, Carlos detailed the legislative agenda drawn up by the government of conservative Boris Johnson seeking to win back the British for the next two years, until the next legislative elections, in which he hopes to be re-elected.

The controversial prime minister has seen his permanence in power threatened for months due to the outrage caused by the so-called “partygate”, the scandal of the illegal parties organized in Downing Street during the confinements against covid-19.

Added to this is the severe electoral setback suffered last week by his party, which lost a dozen municipal councils and almost 500 councilors in local elections, including important London strongholds such as Westminster.

Johnson’s plan contains 38 pieces of legislation, including measures to alleviate the high cost of living, due to the increase in inflation and energy prices, and boost economic growth in order to reduce the economic and social inequalities that exist between the different areas of the country.

The Executive hopes to introduce a legislative project aimed at modifying community laws that remained in force after Brexit.

Among other things, the Government will present a project with which it wants to stop the growing protests of some environmental groups, with the imposition of sentences of up to 12 months in prison for interfering in the activity of airports or railways.

Boris Johnson upon arrival at Parliament.

This measure is intended to limit the activity of organizations such as “Insulate Britain” and “Extinction Rebellion”, which in recent years have taken drastic measures, such as blocking highways, to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Some opposition parties, such as the Liberal Democrats, consider these plans “dangerous and draconian”.

Another piece of legislation is related to the media, with which the Government hopes to give the green light to the privatization of Channel 4 television.

The Government hopes to be able to carry out these laws by having a majority in the House of Commons.

EFE and AFP

