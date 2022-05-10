Do you miss the Bentley Mulsanne? Dry your tears with this news. This is the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, and it’s here to bring ‘a new focus on wellness’ to the world of luxury cars. Yes, “wellness” doesn’t just mean yoga, less screen time and the occasional day in bed. It can also mean that an SUV that is not already very small becomes even bigger.

The wheelbase of the Bentley Bentayga grows by 180 millimeters and that length can all be found in the rear doors, so that the passengers in the rear seats (or seats) can take full advantage of it. The result is a total length of 5,305 millimeters. That’s longer than a BMW X7 or Mercedes GLS, but still 200 millimeters shorter than the old Mulsanne.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB gets Airline Seats

It’s not just about extra legroom in the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase. The folks at Bentley have put together something they call an ‘Airline Seat’. And by that they don’t mean tables that are difficult to fold, or standard paper bags.

The seats are adjustable in 22 ways and they can recline to a reclining angle of up to 40 degrees. They have automatic temperature control; sensors determine whether the seat needs to be heated or ventilated (or both at the same time). The chair even keeps an eye on whether you are still sitting comfortably, and if necessary, it makes small adjustments itself.

Three types of setups in the back

More interior space also means even more room for personalisation, with ‘trillions’ of interior combinations. There are three settings to choose from. There is a four-seat setup with a champagne fridge between the rear seats. Then there is a 4+1 arrangement or a full five-seat arrangement. Funnily enough, there is no option to make it a seven-seater, despite all the space.

New in the EWB are electrically closing doors and heated armrests in the rear. Handy for the driver: this Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has steering rear wheels. This even gives it a shorter turning circle than a standard Bentayga. Incidentally, you would think that this ultimate Bentayga is equipped with the W12 engine, but the EWB just gets the 4.0-liter V8 with 550 hp. This helps him from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Lots of new parts

While it just looks like a longer Bentayga, 2,500 new parts have been developed for the EWB. This required 50 test cars on the road and a ‘nine-digit sum’ was needed to create the EWB.

The prospects of a refund are good. A third of Bentleys sold are currently Bentayga, and 82 percent of them are in daily use. That’s actually quite surprising when you consider how many other modes of transport many of their owners usually have to choose from. It is expected that almost half of the Bentayga’s sold will become an EWB.