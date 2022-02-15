Prince Andrew reached an agreement in the civil suit for Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations and pledged to pay a sum that remained confidential. The royal also intends to make a “substantial donation” to a charity organization “in support of the rights of the victims” of abuse. The New York Times writes it.

Giuffre, 38, claims that Elizabeth II’s son abused her when she was 17. The woman claims she was “loaned” to Andrea by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison, and by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, currently in prison. in the US and awaiting trial. Giuffre, resident of Australia, filed a civil lawsuit against Andrea last August in New York.

“Prince Andrew never wanted to slander Mrs. Giuffre’s character and acknowledges that she suffered both as a victim of abuse and unjust public attacks.” This is what we read in the legal documents which refer to the extrajudicial agreement that the son of Queen Elizabeth has reached.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein has trafficked countless young girls over the course of many years – he continues – Prince Andrew regrets his connection with Epstein, and praises the courage of Giuffre and the others who are asserting themselves for them and for the others”. Finally, the British royal pledges to “show his regret for his connection with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evil of sex trafficking and supporting the victims.”