Those who are following the events of the manga of Dragon Ball Super have experienced a somewhat surprising turn. After Goku Y Vegeta They will fight with all their might Big wave, another villain came out to become quite a threat. Is about Gasone of the brothers Heeter who made the wish to the Dragon balls to become the strongest in the universe.

As Goku Y Vegeta were too weak to fight, the responsibility of stopping this enemy has fallen to Big wave. But nevertheless, Gas He has shown that he is an extremely difficult opponent to beat. Not to mention that he has already shown his powerful transformations and apparently he will have a deadly new technique in the next chapter.

Gas Heater will demonstrate more of his power in Dragon Ball Super

The Official site from dragon ball has released some sketches of the next chapter to give fans a taste of what awaits them. Here we see that the battle with Gas continues and the villain has decided to focus on Goku Y Vegeta. Both Saiyans look quite weakened so we don’t know how they will escape this being’s new technique.

The sketches show us how Gas begins to ‘crush’ Goku Y Vegeta just with a look. the heroes of dragon ball they begin to manifest that they feel heavy and we see that their bodies slouch. This could be a technique that causes quite a bit of trouble, not to mention we don’t yet know how it can be countered.

For its part, Big wave seems busy wanting to attack the brother of Gas, elec since he was the one who murdered his mother. From the little that these sketches reveal, we could believe that very soon Goku Y Vegeta They will have to join the fight. We could be facing the union of both Saiyans and the Cerelian to participate in one of the most epic battles of dragon ball.

Chapter 81 of the manga Dragon Ball Super It will be released on February 21, so it won’t be long before we see how our heroes are released. There is no exact date yet but it has been announced that the arc of Big wave it will come to an end very soon. So these manga could be charged with emotion as they get closer to the end of this story. What else do you think will happen?

