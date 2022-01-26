EP Thursday, 27 January 2022, 00:56



Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom formally requested yesterday to be tried by a jury in New York in the framework of the case that investigates the alleged sexual abuse of a minor for more than 20 years. According to the British press, he did so in a brief presented by his lawyers in a court in that American city, where he also denies the charges attributed by the alleged victim.

His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, delivered several documents with which he argues his denial of the existence of such possible abuses. Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 years old when the events that she has denounced occurred, accuses him in a civil lawsuit of three cases of sexual abuse and rape that corresponded to three different occasions in which she allegedly forced her.

Giuffre is allegedly a victim of the child trafficking network orchestrated by the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in prison after being arrested in 2019. Precisely the prince has appealed so far as the main argument to an out-of-court agreement signed by the plaintiff and Epstein in 2009, according to which the victim would have agreed not to take any further legal action against other people.

Despite this, a New York judge refused to file the complaint against Andrés in mid-January. The British Royal House has stripped him of his military titles and announced that the Duke of York “will continue without performing public work.”