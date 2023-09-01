Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.
Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.
Corridor of the Jumbo Visma is investigated.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
While they are the great favorites to win the Tour of Spain, the environment of Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and the team Jumbo Visma they try to avoid a doping scandal that has broken out because of a partner.
It was recently announced that the young Michael Hessmann failed a doping control and has been separated from the group, which, however, does not escape comments.
(Nairo Quintana: meet the two teams that ‘shut the door in his face’)
what is known
Hessmann tested positive for a diuretic on June 14, 2023 and the German police, who do not start to invent, are on top of the case.
The Dutch television channel NOS assured that the police investigation included a search of Hessmann’s home in the Freiburg region.
“The first news confirms that no doping substances were found. Of course, the police took elements that can shed more light on the case and that everything indicates that they will be computers and even mobile phones, ”said www.zikloland.com
And he added: “Doping has been a criminal offense in Germany since 2015 and, therefore, if a cyclist tests positive they can go to jail. The maximum sentence will be three years, although it has never happened that an athlete has been imprisoned. Of course, Hessmann now has two open fronts: one before the International Cycling Union and another before the courts of his country.
(Shakira and Piqué: they reveal a secret, why does he prevent his children from being with Clara Chía)
Great start! To continue!
“German authorities have opened an investigation into Jumbo-Visma rider Michael Hessmann after the 22-year-old tested positive for a banned diuretic on June 14, 2023.”https://t.co/9H98SAMXJe
— Fabien M. Gargam 法毕安 (@FGargam) August 29, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Primoz #Roglic #Jonas #Vingegaard #team #peppered #doping #runner
Leave a Reply