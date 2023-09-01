Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner

While they are the great favorites to win the Tour of Spain, the environment of Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and the team Jumbo Visma they try to avoid a doping scandal that has broken out because of a partner.

It was recently announced that the young Michael Hessmann failed a doping control and has been separated from the group, which, however, does not escape comments.

what is known

Hessmann tested positive for a diuretic on June 14, 2023 and the German police, who do not start to invent, are on top of the case.

The Dutch television channel NOS assured that the police investigation included a search of Hessmann’s home in the Freiburg region.



“The first news confirms that no doping substances were found. Of course, the police took elements that can shed more light on the case and that everything indicates that they will be computers and even mobile phones, ”said www.zikloland.com

And he added: “Doping has been a criminal offense in Germany since 2015 and, therefore, if a cyclist tests positive they can go to jail. The maximum sentence will be three years, although it has never happened that an athlete has been imprisoned. Of course, Hessmann now has two open fronts: one before the International Cycling Union and another before the courts of his country.

