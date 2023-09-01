White House spokesman Kirby: US does not view BRICS as a threat

The US does not view the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) as a threat or a coalition of countries opposing America. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports TASS.

“We do not see the BRICS as some kind of anti-American coalition or hostile structure that opposes our national security interests,” he said.

Kirby noted that the United States has bilateral agreements with many of the BRICS members and maintains excellent relations. Therefore, the White House does not consider the unification of countries as a threat.

Earlier, a member of the US House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Green, said that the development of the BRICS will eventually break the United States. According to her, the countries of the organization enter into various trade agreements with each other, which show that they do not care about Washington’s sanctions.