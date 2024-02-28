Big changes are coming to Prime Video. On February 28, the streaming platform announced that they will include advertising in their movies and series that are available on Spain. In addition to breaking this news, the service confirmed that users will have to pay an additional fee to their subscription to not see the ads and gave the exact date on which this modification will begin to be applied.

The statement of Prime Videoa service managed by Amazon, became a trend on social networks as consumers expressed their disagreement with the new measure.

Prime Video will include ads in Spain

A change that aims to improve content in Spain, says Prime Video. According to the service, the advertising it will bring in this country will be “limited” and will be present in series and movies. “This will allow us to continue investing in attractive contentand continue increasing that investment in the long term to maintain the quality and quantity of the content,” they argue.

“Our goal is to have much fewer ads than linear television and other streaming services,” they add.

Prime Video in Spain. Photo: X

How much will Prime Video charge in addition to the subscription to not have advertising?

If you currently have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video Spain, you should note that there will be no change to the current price of your membership now that the service will include advertising. However, if you do not want to see the ads, you will have to pay an additional 1.99 euros per month.

How much does the Prime Video subscription cost in Spain?

According to Prime Video, currently the subscription to this service in Spain is 4.99 euros and 49.90 euros for monthly and annual plans, respectively. The payment is lower if you are a student.

Prime Video logo. Photo: Prime Video

Would Prime Video place ads in Latin America

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether Prime Video will also include advertising in Latin America. However, it is not ruled out that the region will also suffer this change in the future, if the modification works for the company in Spain.

How much does Prime Video cost in Latin America?

Prime Video prices in Latin America vary by country. In Peru, this service is considered the cheapest of all streaming platforms currently, since, per month, it charges you 19.90 soles.

What to watch on Prime Video?

Prime Video has diversified its offer with movies, series and other formats, current and old, to suit all users. Among the most notable titles on the service right now are 'The Rise', 'Airless', 'Dune', 'Sounds of Freedom', the k-drama 'Marry My Husband' and the recently released 'American Fiction', film that is nominated for the 2024 Oscar.