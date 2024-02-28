Amazon Prime Video is about to introduce a significant innovation that will influence the way in which its contents are consumed. Starting April 9, 2024, films and TV series offered by the streaming service will include a limited number of advertisements. This move, as communicated by Amazon, is aimed at supporting and increasing investments in quality content, while ensuring the quantity and quality of the offering on Prime Video.

In response to potential subscriber concerns, Amazon has ensured that the number of ads will be significantly fewer than those found on linear television and other streaming services, thus minimizing disruption to the viewing experience. It is important to underline that there will be no change to the price of the current Prime subscription, maintaining the quality-price ratio that characterizes the service unchanged.

The initiative appears to follow Netflix's introduction of a low-cost advertising subscription plan. This operation proved to be a success, attracting a significant number of new subscribers and offering flexibility to consumers.

For those who prefer not to have advertising interruptions while watching, Amazon introduces a new option: for an additional fee of just €1.99 per month, subscribers will be able to enjoy all content without advertising. This solution allows you to further personalize the Prime Video experience, offering flexibility and control to users.

Existing Prime members already enjoy a wide range of benefits, ranging from fast and free shipping on millions of products, to a vast catalog of exclusive TV series and films, up to benefits in the areas of shopping, musical and video entertainment, and much more. The introduction of advertisements and the option to remove them for a small fee represents a new chapter in the evolution of the service, aiming to balance the need to finance high-quality content with the ability for users to choose their preferred viewing mode .