Amazon announced its intention to introduce the advertising inside Prime Videowith commercials that will be broadcast during the viewing of TV series and films belonging to the catalogue, with the possibility of remove them only by paying an additional tax.
The insertion of advertisements is expected from the beginning of 2024, apparently with a gradual introduction starting from some countries and then extending to practically all the others, including Italy again over the next year. The commercials will be “limited”, according to what Amazon reported, but without specifying more precisely the pace of transmission.
The declared objective is to ensure that Prime Video has “definitely less” advertising compared to standard TV programming and also compared to other companies that offer streaming content and have opted for the inclusion of advertising, but the question is still to be to define.
The cost of the Prime subscription should not increase and no particular actions are expected from users when the new program is activated, but there will be the possibility to skip advertising by paying an additional fee of $3 a month.
This will therefore be the price for removing the advertising breaks, waiting to know what will be applied in euros in our area. The inclusion of ads in Prime Video will begin in early 2024 in the US, UK, Germany and Canada and will continue at a later date in France, ItalySpain, Mexico and Australia, again during 2024.
Disney+ has also announced its new plan with advertising arriving in November in Italy, in what seems to have now become the new standard for subscription services.
