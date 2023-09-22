Amazon announced its intention to introduce the advertising inside Prime Videowith commercials that will be broadcast during the viewing of TV series and films belonging to the catalogue, with the possibility of remove them only by paying an additional tax.

The insertion of advertisements is expected from the beginning of 2024, apparently with a gradual introduction starting from some countries and then extending to practically all the others, including Italy again over the next year. The commercials will be “limited”, according to what Amazon reported, but without specifying more precisely the pace of transmission.

The declared objective is to ensure that Prime Video has “definitely less” advertising compared to standard TV programming and also compared to other companies that offer streaming content and have opted for the inclusion of advertising, but the question is still to be to define.