Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, revealed this Monday that he contracted the covid-19, after obtaining a positive result in a test carried out this morning, but that he is well and will continue to work remotely “following public health regulations”.

Trudeau reported the positive result through his Twitter account and asked Canadians to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose against covid-19.

Trudeau himself has the full schedule of the covid-19 vaccine as well as a booster dose.

Trudeau’s positive comes as thousands of people have been demonstrating in the Canadian capital since the weekend to protest against the policies and measures adopted in Canada to contain the pandemic.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. —Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

The presence of radical elements of the anti-vaccine movement and other extremist groups caused Trudeau and his family to be moved from their official residence to an undisclosed secure location in Ottawa.

Last Thursday, the Canadian Prime Minister said he was beginning a five-day quarantine, following the rules established by the health authorities, after having been in close contact with a person affected by the disease.

“I feel fine and will be working from home,” said Trudeau, who also said he had taken a rapid test which came back negative.

A day later, on Friday, Trudeau himself revealed in an interview that one of his three children had contracted covid-19, which had forced him to confine himself. Trudeau is the third member of his family to contract the disease.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Canadian politician’s wife, Sophie Grégoire, fell ill with coronavirus and recovered normally.

