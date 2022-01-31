Just a couple of weeks after the announcement on Twitter in which it claimed to have started a partnership with VoiceVerse NFT, Troy Baker (the actor who gave the original voice to the beloved Joel from The Last of Us) turned around and apologized to his fans.

In fact, his initial chirping was enthusiastic, briefly describing the whole process as futuristic and prolific for the reaction. The message then followed with an almost provocative message to the readers, where he invited to “Hate or create”. However, that tweet today was followed by the actor’s step backwards, who also proved sorry towards his followers.

Thanks for your patience and your feedback. After carefully considering my considerations, I have decided not to continue the partnership with VoiceVerse NFT. Intentions aside, I have listened to you and I apologize for accusing everyone of “hating” just because you disagreed with me.

The actor therefore decided to take matters into his own hands, trying to repair this small rift with the fans who had expressed themselves on the matter.

This is just one of the many instances where audience feedback has proved important to creators or companies in recent years. In the age of flash information and social media, everything is under a giant magnifying glass, and the slightest dissent can create a tsunami of controversy and, in many cases, change.

Famous and iconic now the case of the first Sonic the Hedgehog film which, with its first trailer, showed a blue hedgehog not exactly faithful to what we are used to seeing in video games, and actually not exactly beautiful to the eye. The discontent that came out of it was so great that it pushed the production to totally change the appearance of the personabbio.