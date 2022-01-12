Home page politics

Boris Johnson has been making headlines for weeks. Now he has publicly apologized for a garden party. But is that enough? He’s under a lot of pressure.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted attending a garden party at the government headquarters on Downing Street during the first corona lockdown in May 2020 and apologized for his wrongdoing. Before MEPs in the British Parliament in London, Johnson stated on Wednesday (January 12) that he had assumed a working meeting under the applicable pandemic rules at the time. The Labor opposition accused the prime minister of being a liar and called for his resignation.

Johnson “sincerely” apologized and said he took responsibility for the “mistakes” that were made. He admitted he was unsure of how the event would affect the millions of Britons who made “extraordinary sacrifices” during the corona lockdown and even missed saying goodbye to dying loved ones.

Heat Question Time in England: Johnson Apologizes

“I would like to sincerely apologize to you and this House,” Johnson said during heated Question Time in the House of Commons. However, he rejected the opposition’s calls for resignation. “In retrospect, I should have sent everyone back to the house. I should have found another way to thank them (his staff), ”Johnson said. He himself was present for about 25 minutes.

“His defense that he did not know he was at a party is so ridiculous that it is an insult to the British public,” said Labor leader Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition, in parliament. He accused Johnson of “lying in print” and dismissed the apology as “worthless”. “The prime minister is a man with no shame,” said Starmer.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Great Britain © Jack Hill / dpa

Johnson’s resignation? Representatives in his own party also want that

Some representatives in Johnson’s own conservative party also want the prime minister to step down. Johnson pointed out, however, to await the results of an internal investigation. “If the prime minister knowingly attended a party, I don’t know how he can survive after accepting resignations for far less,” Conservative MP Nigel Mills told the BBC.

“We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was clearly a party. That means that he has deceived Parliament, “said Tory MP Roger Gale on Wednesday the BBC. Johnson is now a “dead man walking”, a premier on call. Few Tories publicly supported the prime minister.

The revelations about two garden parties – within five days in May 2020 at the government headquarters on Downing Street with dozens of guests – had put Johnson’s government under heavy pressure in the past few days. At that time, the country was in strict Corona * lockdown and even meetings of more than two people outdoors were prohibited. Thousands died in the country’s intensive care units. Corona victim representatives had urged Johnson to “do the right thing” and break his silence.

Premier Johnson at party – London Police investigate possible lockdown violations

According to media reports, more than a hundred guests were invited to the second party on May 20, 2020, including the Prime Minister and his current wife, Carrie. Around 40 government employees accepted the invitation from senior government official Martin Reynolds to “take advantage of the beautiful weather after an incredibly busy time and have a few drinks at a distance in the garden of number 10 this evening”. The guests were asked to “bring their own alcohol”. It was to this celebration that Johnson applied his apology.

A photo of the first party on May 15 was released showing Johnson, Carrie and about 20 employees in the Downing Street garden with wine and cheese. The London police said on Tuesday that they were investigating possible violations of lockdown regulations at the seat of government.

Johnson’s government had already come under severe criticism several times in public and within its own ranks for alleged violations of the self-imposed corona rules. Among other things, it was about Christmas celebrations in December 2020 when the country was in lockdown. Johnson is also under attack in the “Wallpapergate”. (AFP / dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.