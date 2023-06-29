Home page politics

Daniel Günther (l), Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, and Hendrik Wüst (both CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, at the unification celebrations in Erfurt on October 3, 2022. © Jan Woitas/dpa

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Günther comments on the Chancellor question and does not speak out for party leader Merz. Rather, he criticizes the course of the CDU.

Berlin/Kiel – In the discussion about a possible chancellor candidacy for the Union, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) backed his North Rhine-Westphalian colleague Hendrik Wüst. Wüst is “one of the most important minds we have in the Union,” Günther told the newspapers Funk media group. “He wrote a very clever newspaper article about the Union’s course, how to remain the broad popular party that we have been up until now.”

Recently there had been speculation about a possible dispute between Merz and Wüst about the next candidate for chancellor. The debate was sparked, among other things, by Wüst’s statements, which were partly understood as a differentiation from Merz. When asked whether Friedrich Merz As CDU leader, the Union’s natural candidate for Chancellor in autumn 2025, Günther said: “We will answer the question of the Chancellor candidacy in late summer 2024.” He sees his own place in Kiel: “It’s not just the case at the moment.”

In addition, the 49-year-old had sharply criticized the opposition course of the Union in the Bundestag. “We are currently not perceived as a sufficiently better alternative to traffic lights,” said Günther. It is not enough “to mostly only criticize the policies of the federal government,” said the CDU politician. “People have a different claim on us as a state-supporting party.” They expected proposals on how the CDU wanted to get things under control.

Günther shoots against Merz’ opposition course: CDU should win “disappointed voters”.

The Prime Minister also distanced himself from the statement by party and parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz that gender language was partly responsible for the flight of the AfD. “With all due respect for gender discussions, it is more important that people feel overwhelmed and not affected by political decisions such as those on heat supply,” said Günther. “As the largest opposition party, we need to explain better to people what our concrete alternatives are. And thus win over disappointed voters who are turning their backs on the government.”

It is about making differences clear and explaining the policies of the Union. Günther warned that this must be done in language that does not belittle the political opponent. He gave an example dealing with the Greens. “It doesn’t help us if we use mistakes in the heating law to greens or to discredit an entire ministry,” said the head of government. “We should be clear in the language and explain what we would do differently,” suggested the Prime Minister of Kiel.

Günther also called on the Union to prepare for difficult government formations. “I have never spoken out in favor of coalitions with the Left Party. However, I am of the opinion that the CDU must ensure that a country remains capable of acting out of state political responsibility,” he said. “If election results are difficult, other ways must be found,” said Günther. However, the primary goal is always to get democratic majorities in the parliaments. (nak/dpa/AFP)