The two amendments presented by the Brothers of Italy and by the League were approved in the Finance Commission in the Chamber. The goal is to progressively cancel the super-vignette for diesel cars with power exceeding 185 kW
They were presented by Brothers of Italy and from League the two amendmentsreformulated in the tax delegation and approved in the Finance Commission in the Chamber, which provide for progressive cancellation of the super stamp on diesel car large engine capacity. These are separate documents, but with the same request, drawn up in the context of the tax reorganization “also with a view to rationalizing and simplifying the levy, assessing the possible progressive exceeding of the tax surcharge on car tax” currently provided for diesel cars that have a power exceeding 185 kW. In addition to the common goal, both parties promoting this political initiative have announced that such a review will have to take place, as suggested by the Ministry of Economy“without new and higher burdens for public finance on the vehicle tax sector”.
The go-ahead for the text has come from the House Finance Committee modifying the aspect concerning the financial coverage. “With an amendment of the League approved in the fiscal delegation, the principle of overcoming the super-vignette is established (on large-engined diesel cars, ed) with the gradual elimination – declared the deputies of the League Riccardo Augusto Marchetti, Alberto Bagnai, Laura Cavandoli, Julius Centemero And Alberto Gusmeroli – A tax hated by the Italians, unfair and unfair as well as anachronistic which does not generate profits for the state coffers but limits the automotive market in which Italy is a world leader”.
