They were presented by Brothers of Italy and from League the two amendmentsreformulated in the tax delegation and approved in the Finance Commission in the Chamber, which provide for progressive cancellation of the super stamp on diesel car large engine capacity. These are separate documents, but with the same request, drawn up in the context of the tax reorganization “also with a view to rationalizing and simplifying the levy, assessing the possible progressive exceeding of the tax surcharge on car tax” currently provided for diesel cars that have a power exceeding 185 kW. In addition to the common goal, both parties promoting this political initiative have announced that such a review will have to take place, as suggested by the Ministry of Economy“without new and higher burdens for public finance on the vehicle tax sector”.