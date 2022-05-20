Pokémon GO it’s already several years old but the constant updates as well as its community keep it alive and successful, so this new collaboration with Prime Gaming will renew the interest of the players.

It will be thanks to this initiative that members of amazon and those who enjoy this mobile title will be able to obtain a series of gifts. Best of all, they are free of charge and consist of packages with valuable and useful items.

What will be included are Poke Ballswhich are always needed, as well as max revives and much more. They will be available every two weeks. It is something that will be very practical due to the realization of various events.

Among them are the May Community Day Y Pokemon GO Fest 2022. The first pack is available from May 19 and there will be a new one every 15 days throughout the summer, a very appropriate time to play.

Source: Niantic/Amazon.

This promotion of Prime Gaming It will go down very well with gamers. Pokémon GOsince the summer season is conducive to going out, walking and incidentally getting many pocket monsters outside.

Regarding the content of the first package contains 30 Poke Ballsfive max revives and one Star Piece. Especially the first ones are highly appreciated; there are pokémon that are very difficult to capture and usually resist several of them.

Prime Gaming gifts for Pokémon GO that arrive just in time

This promotion of Prime Gaming can be used to enjoy the Pokemon GO May Community Daywhich will begin at 11:00 am on May 21 and end at 2:00 pm on the same day in local time.

On this date will be available Alolan Geodudeso it’s a good chance to catch this pocket monster from Pokémon Sun & Moon. To claim the package you have to go to this link and select the offer.

Source: Niantic.

That is through Prime Gaming. In the case of doing it online from Pokémon GO you have to use this another link and sign in with the credentials used for the account in this mobile title.

Then enter a code and if everything went well a message will appear indicating that the items are already in the inventory. Another way is from Androidentering the game map and selecting the menu pokeball and then the icon Shop.

At the bottom of the store you have to enter the code in the text box below promotions. Then you just have to select Redeem and ready.

