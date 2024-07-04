Today’s Amazon deals offer us a discount for a series of Amazon eero mesh wi-fi router models with huge discounts. Let’s see the details of the early Prime Day promotion.
The Prime Day won’t start until July 16, but the Subscribe to Prime can already take advantage of a series of promotions for Amazon-branded products at truly interesting prices.
Let’s talk about Various models of Amazon eero mesh wi-fi routers and a set of Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen.) from Amazon + Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router. Let’s see all the promotions.
Prime Day Early Bird Deals
The first proposal from Amazon Italy is the Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router/Extendera 2-piece kit that allows you to extend the Wi-Fi 5 signal up to 280 square meters. The promotion offers a 39% discount.
Let’s also see the Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi router with extender which also supports Wi-Fi 6, always for a coverage of up to 280 m2 and support for Ethernet 500 Gbps. In this case the discount goes up to 41%.
If you are looking for newer models, you can opt for the 2022 model Amazon eero 6+ mesh wi-fi router with amplifier. In this case it supports Ethernet 1.0 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 with coverage of 280 square meters. The discount is 47%.
For those with even greater demands, it is possible to opt for a Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System with Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub. The coverage in this case is up to 380 square meters with a set of two devices. It supports Ethernet 1.0 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6. The discount is 55%.
If you need high connection speeds, you can opt for the Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi Router (with Second Device Included) which ensures 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and coverage of 380 square meters. The discount is 43%.
We close the list of promotions with the Amazon Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) + Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router Setwhich allow you to place a camera with a microphone that allows you to talk in two directions. The router instead supports Wi-Fi 6 with a coverage of 140 square meters and speeds of up to 900 Mbps. The discount is 44%
All these promotions expires on July 15th at 11:30 am Italian time.
