Let’s talk about Various models of Amazon eero mesh wi-fi routers and a set of Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen.) from Amazon + Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router. Let’s see all the promotions.

The Prime Day won’t start until July 16, but the Subscribe to Prime can already take advantage of a series of promotions for Amazon-branded products at truly interesting prices.

Prime Day Early Bird Deals

The first proposal from Amazon Italy is the Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router/Extendera 2-piece kit that allows you to extend the Wi-Fi 5 signal up to 280 square meters. The promotion offers a 39% discount.

Let’s also see the Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi router with extender which also supports Wi-Fi 6, always for a coverage of up to 280 m2 and support for Ethernet 500 Gbps. In this case the discount goes up to 41%.

If you are looking for newer models, you can opt for the 2022 model Amazon eero 6+ mesh wi-fi router with amplifier. In this case it supports Ethernet 1.0 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 with coverage of 280 square meters. The discount is 47%.

For those with even greater demands, it is possible to opt for a Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System with Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub. The coverage in this case is up to 380 square meters with a set of two devices. It supports Ethernet 1.0 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6. The discount is 55%.

If you need high connection speeds, you can opt for the Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi Router (with Second Device Included) which ensures 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and coverage of 380 square meters. The discount is 43%.

We close the list of promotions with the Amazon Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) + Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router Setwhich allow you to place a camera with a microphone that allows you to talk in two directions. The router instead supports Wi-Fi 6 with a coverage of 140 square meters and speeds of up to 900 Mbps. The discount is 44%

All these promotions expires on July 15th at 11:30 am Italian time.